U.S. Prescription rate is 7 times that of Sweden

Americans are still being overprescribed narcotic painkillers compared to many other countries

(FOX NEWS) – A new study showing that Americans continue to be over prescribed narcotic painkillers compared to other countries.

Researchers from the Penn Medicine opioid task force looked at data on opioid prescribing after four surgeries and after looking at more than 220,000 cases.

They found that within 30 days of leaving the hospital after surgery nearly half of U.S. patients had already been prescribed high doses of opioids double the rate in Canada, and nine times greater than the rate in Sweden.

Within a week after discharge, around 75 percent of American patients filled a prescription for an opioid painkiller compared to only 11 percent of Swedish patients who did the same.

The study was published in the journal JAMA Network Open.