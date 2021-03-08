U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to release sea turtles back into the wilds after last month’s freezing weather

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

courtesy https://www.facebook.com/USFWS/

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) said it is releasing individual turtles back in the wild once waters rise to a safe temperature and the turtles recover from hypothermia.

According to the USFWS, Last month’s weather cold-stunned sea turtles across Texas.

USFWS said Wildlife Inspector Jacinto Gonzalez helped state and local partners rescue about 4,700 protected sea turtles from freezing temperatures and transport them to safety.

Nearly 12,000 cold-stunned turtles have been recorded in Texas so far this winter, according to the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss