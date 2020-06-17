U.S. Department of Justice opens website to report civil rights violations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. citizens will have a way to hold those who violate their civil rights accountable, thanks to a new web portal from the Department of Justice.

“The department is committed to upholding the civil and constitutional rights of all people in the United States,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Reporting Portal will make it easier for the public to connect with us, which in turn makes us more effective at upholding these important rights. I encourage the public to use this portal to report civil rights violations.”

The new portal will combine more than 30 ways that citizens were able to report violations before, making it easier for victims to find the right reporting channel.

The form is able to be filled by those with disabilities and is available in Spanish and English. The DOJ will add more languages over the next year.

After receiving the report, Civil Rights Division staff will send the complainants to agencies that handle their types of complaints.

In cases where the violations are criminal in nature (misconduct by law enforcement officers, a hate crime, or human trafficking), citizens must contact their local FBI office. You can send a tip here.