Tyson gives bonuses, workforce support going into new year

SPRINGDALE, Ark (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Tyson Foods announced Monday that the company will be giving its frontline and hourly team members approximately $50 million in year-end bonuses. According to a news release from the company, the one-time bonuses will be based on tenure, ranging from $300 to $700.

“This is yet another way for us to say thank you and show how grateful we are for our frontline teams’ efforts to keep each other safe, our company strong and our world fed over the past year,” Donnie King, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods, said in the release. “While 2021 presented many challenges, our entire Tyson team continued to meet them, head-on.”

Officials from Tyson are also wanting to continue to support its workforces in the new year, continuing to provide wage increases, more flexible work schedules as well as paid sick leave. According to the release, Tyson recently launched a pilot program at its Amarillo complex, providing workers access to childcare.

“Tyson wants to be the most sought-after place to work, period,” King said in the release. “Our frontline team members tell us higher pay is important, but that’s only a part of the story—they also want more flexibility and more say over their time. In rural parts of the country, they don’t want to have to drive miles to see the doctor. Everything we’re doing is because our team members are the heart of our business and its future success.”