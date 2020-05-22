Tyson Foods explains new safety measures put in place for employees

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Tyson Foods said they are making improvements to their plants.

This is after the Center for Disease Control released a 13 page report on ways they can improve their facility to help keep employees safe.

Hector Gonzalez, the Senior Vice President of Tyson Foods, said they are doing their best to try and ensure the safety of their employees by implementing new safety measures within the plant.

They recently have added partitions between work stations, larger breakrooms, marked hallways and have issued personal protective equipment like face masks and shields to employees.

Gonzalez said these efforts are being taken to allow their team members to feel safe and restore confidence in the facility as a workplace.

“Each case is handled very carefully and testing is indeed a part of our process. We have probably conducted more testing than any other company in America it is simply our way of ensuring that our team members can be safe at work,” Gonzalez explained.

According to Gonzalez, if an employee does come back positive anyone they are in close contact with will be alerted.

Gonzalez said he understands some are worried about food production and although testing has slowed production they say they’re doing everything they can to continue to provide meals throughout the country.

For those concerned about a possible asymptomatic person who may have handled the food,

Tyson said according to their knowledge they have no evidence that the virus is transmitted through food at this time.