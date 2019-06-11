Types of fat associated with prostate cancer

Storing fat in certain parts of the body may increase a man’s risk of developing aggressive prostate cancer.

Harvard researchers followed over 1,800 Icelandic men for up to 13 years.

Those who had higher levels of body fat deep in their midsection and thighs were more likely to develop advanced prostate cancer.

They also had a poorer prognosis after being diagnosed with the disease.

The link was stronger in men who had a lower body mass index.

In the study, 172 men had developed prostate cancer with 31 dying from the disease.