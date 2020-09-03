Tyler Perry is now a billionaire

(FOX NEWS) — Tyler Perry is celebrating a huge milestone the entertainment mogul is now the world’s newest billionaire.

Forbes valuing Perry at more than $1.4-billion calculating together his earnings since 2005 and he’s been putting his money towards financing his passions, dropping close to $300-million on his Atlanta film studio.

But the actor, writer, and producer wasn’t always financially stable.

Tyler Perry was once homeless while trying to make it as a playwright.

More from MyHighPlains.com: