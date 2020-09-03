Tyler Perry is now a billionaire

(FOX NEWS) — Tyler Perry is celebrating a huge milestone the entertainment mogul is now the world’s newest billionaire.
Forbes valuing Perry at more than $1.4-billion calculating together his earnings since 2005 and he’s been putting his money towards financing his passions, dropping close to $300-million on his Atlanta film studio.
But the actor, writer, and producer wasn’t always financially stable.
Tyler Perry was once homeless while trying to make it as a playwright.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Coronavirus antibodies may last longer than previously thought
- Area medical professionals speak out on pediatric headache awareness
- Junk food may speed up aging
- 4.0 earthquake hits the Florida-Alabama border
- School buses delivering meals to Illinois students while they learn at home