TxDOT’s ‘Plan While You Can’ campaign asks drivers to plan for a sober ride this Labor Day weekend

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Transportation is asking those who plan to celebrate the Labor Day weekend with a drink, to consider finding a sober ride.

“We encourage people to enjoy the long weekend, but to do so responsibly,” said TxDOT Executive Director James Bass. “If you plan to drink alcohol and go out, make the plan for a sober ride. It’s an easy decision that can prevent senseless tragedies and save lives.”

According to TxDOT, In Texas last year there were 382 crashes involving drivers under the influence of alcohol. Those crashes killed 12 people and seriously injured another 55.

The “Plan While You Can” campaign reminds drivers to create a plan for a sober ride on the Labor Day weekend if they will be drinking alcohol.

Driving under the influence can cost up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time and loss of a driver’s license.

The Texas Department of Transportation, encourages people to designate a sober driver, contact a ride-sharing service, use a transit service or stay the night at that location.

