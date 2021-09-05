TxDOT’s ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for week of Sep. 5-Sep. 11

­AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are the Amarillo area lane closures you should know about on your commute this week.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation:

As of 2:15 Friday, September 3, Helium Road at I-40 is open and will remain opened throughout the Labor Day weekend.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, Helium Road will close north of the westbound I-40 frontage road while crews place a culvert under the road. Helium Road should reopen by Thursday, September 9, at 5 p.m.

On Tuesday, Sept. 7, motorists traveling US 87 at the Canadian River bridge should expect a traffic switch following striping work in both directions for the road widening project.

TxDOT warns drivers to watch for various lane closures in the following areas for patching repairs:

The westbound I-40 frontage road from Airport Boulevard to Eastern Street.

The northbound I-27 frontage road from Bell Street to Western Street.

TxDOT officials added drivers should watch for various lane closures on FM 1541 in both directions from 58th Avenue to Wineinger Road for concrete repairs on the bridge deck.

On Tuesday, September 7, TxDOT warns drivers to slow down and give space to mobile operations as crews will be cutting high edges on State Loop (SL) 335 eastbound from US 87 to SH 136 and on SH 136 from FM 1912 to Amarillo Boulevard.



TxDOT emphasizes motorists should drive with caution and slow down through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the most up-to-date road conditions, visit www.drivetexas.org.

