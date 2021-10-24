TxDOT’s ‘Know Before You Go’ lane closure report for the week of Oct. 24-31

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT):

The right lane of the westbound I-40 frontage road will be closed Monday through Friday, Oct. 25 – 29 , from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Auction Boulevard to Whitaker Road , for sidewalk work behind the north curb and gutter;

will be closed Monday through Friday, , from daily from , for sidewalk work behind the north curb and gutter; Watch for various closures at the intersection of State Loop (SL) 335/Helium Road and Hillside Drive for paving operations;

at the intersection of for paving operations; On I-27 southbound coming out of downtown , the left and center lanes will be closed Monday, Oct. 25 , for concrete pavement repairs in the interchange.

, the left and center lanes will be closed Monday, , for concrete pavement repairs in the interchange. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 26 and 27, the left lane of the I-27 southbound frontage road will be closed from SL 335/Hollywood Road to Sundown Lane for mill and fill operations. The exit ramp from I-27 southbound to Sundown Lane will also be closed.

Additionally, TxDOT said Potter County maintenance crews will perform fog seal operations on the following dates and locations:

On Monday, Oct. 25 , the left lane of US 87 southbound will be closed from Amarillo Creek to the Mobley Street exit ramp;

, the will be closed from exit ramp; On Tuesday, Oct. 26 , the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed from Amarillo Creek to the Mobley Street exit ramp;

, the will be closed from exit ramp; On Wednesday, Oct. 27 , the left lane of US 87 southbound will be closed from FM 1719/Givens Road to State Loop (SL) 335/St. Francis Avenue ;

, the will be closed from ; On Thursday, Oct. 28, the right lane of US 87 southbound will be closed from FM 1719/Givens Rd to SL335/St. Francis Avenue.

TxDOT asked drivers to use caution and slow down while passing through construction zones. The department also said all projects could be impacted by weather conditions, emergency work, and any other unexpected event.

Updates to road conditions across the state can always be found here.