TxDOT’s ‘Know Before You Go’ area lane closure report for September 26-October 2

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are the Amarillo area lane closures you should know about on your commute this week.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation’s Amarillo branch:

On Sunday, September 26, I-40 will be reduced to one lane in both directions at night over the Georgia Street and Paramount Boulevard bridges.

The traffic switch on State Loop (SL) 335/Hollywood Road at I-27 is now planned for the week of September 26 – possibly Monday or Tuesday. Traffic will be switched from the main lanes of Loop 335 to the frontage roads in both directions from Western Street to just west of I-27. Traffic will be in this pattern for approximately three months. Updates will be posted to TxDOT’s Twitter page @TxDOTAmarillo.

On Monday, September 27, the I-40 eastbound exit ramp to Whitaker Road, and one lane of the frontage road, will be closed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for restriping of the ramp and the eastbound frontage road area to Whitaker Road.

Monday, September 27 through Thursday, September 30, watch for mobile operations on FM 2176 between SL 335 and Givens Road while crews drill and pour new mailbox stubs.

On Taylor Street in downtown Amarillo, the left southbound lane is closed from SE 11th Avenue to I-27 for guardrail and concrete barrier installation through Friday, October 1.

Watch for various closures at night on I-27 southbound from the downtown interchange to Western Street for striping.

Watch for various nighttime lane closures on US 87 southbound at the Canadian River bridge for concrete traffic barrier installation.

Watch for various lane closures in both directions on I-27 from Western Street to the US 60/Canyon split for mill and fill operations.

Crews will be sealcoating the frontage road at Cadillac Ranch Monday, September 27, then move to the I-27 frontage roads for the rest of the week from Rockwell Road to Hollywood Road in both directions.

TxDOT advises motorists to drive with caution and slow down through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the latest road conditions, click here.