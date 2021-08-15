TxDOT’s ‘Know Before You Go’ Amarillo area lane closure report for Aug. 15-21

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are this weeks area lane closures according to the Amarillo branch of the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT said crews will be patching in the following areas with traffic controlled by signal lights:

Spur 591 eastbound on Monday, Aug. 16.

RM 1061 westbound at mile markers 96-98 on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

RM 1061 westbound near mile marker 88 on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

The eastbound I-40 entrance ramp between Soncy Road and Coulter Street will be closed on Thursday, Aug. 19 for shoulder paving.

Watch for crews edging curb lines on the I-27 and I-40 frontage roads. This will be a mobile operation, but there will be various ramps closed as crews move through town.

Crews will make patching repairs on the I-40 westbound frontage road between Airport Boulevard and Lakeside Drive.

TxDOT advises drivers to be aware of the following I-40 projects east of Downtown Amarillo:

On Monday, Aug. 16, the right shoulder of I-40 westbound will be closed west of Pullman Road at the Dynamic Message Sign (DMS) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for installation of additional equipment.

On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the I-40 eastbound entrance ramp from Whitaker Road will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for hot mix overlay work on the main I-40 eastbound lanes.

On Wednesday, Aug. 18, the right shoulder of I-40 westbound will be closed west of Pullman Road from 8 am. To 5 p.m. for final work on the DMS.

Also on Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from the I-40/US 287 split to just past the US 287 overpass, with a left lane rolling blockade. This will allow crews to remove the camera pole from the right shoulder of I-40 and move it to the median area.

Other road construction projects to be on the lookout for, according to TXDOT, is crews performing mill and fill work on US 60 between Canyon and Hereford.

Looking ahead, TxDOT added, is beginning Sunday, Aug. 22, crews will be working overnight milling and laying hot mix on I-27 southbound between Western Street and the I-27/US 60 Canyon split. Watch for various lane closures.

TxDOT reminds residents to drive with caution and slow down through all work zones. All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. For the latest road conditions, click here.