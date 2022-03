SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation released information about a Tuesday afternoon crash that has impacted traffic near Stratford.

According to a tweet from the TxDOT Twitter account, an accident has closed US 287 northbound, three miles south of Stratford. Officials said that traffic is being detoured and drivers should expect delays.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.