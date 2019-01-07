TxDOT: US 60 Rehabilitation Project Begins Today

J. Lee Milligan is the contractor for the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) road rehabilitation project on US Highway 60 beginning in Roberts County today. The project is expected to last seven months and will run from the Gray County line to the US 83 interchange in Hemphill County.

Work will begin with concrete joint repair followed by asphalt overlay. Watch for one lane traffic control and potential delays of less than 15 minutes. Motorists are reminded to slow down in the construction zone.

