MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation announced that the Texas North Western Railway will be replacing two crossings in Sunray and Cactus starting Thursday, Oct. 12.

According to a TxDOT press release, the two crossings are located on the U.S. 287 Frontage Road south of Cactus, and the other crossing is on FM 119, north of Sunray.

TxDOT officials said crews are scheduled to replace the crossing located on FM 119 starting at 8 a.m. on Oct. 12 through Oct. 14. TxDOT added that crews will begin working on U.S. 287 frontage road at 8 a.m. on Oct. 15 through Oct. 17.

Officials said crews are aiming to have the crossing replaced in three days.