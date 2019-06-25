TxDOT reminds people to drive safe during the summer

AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — While many are taking their summer vacations the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding everyone to take precautions.

"Cell phones have really invaded our way of life in a way that's very dangerous especially when you're behind the wheel of a car," Sonja Gross, Public Information Officer for Texas Department of Transportation in Amarillo, stated."

According to the TxDOT, people ages 16 through 24 are more likely to send e-mails and texts while driving.

"If you have to send that e-mail, respond to an email, text whatever it is involving your smartphone be smart yourself," Gross said.

If a call or text comes in that you feel you have to take pull over and stop your vehicle before doing so.

By doing this you are not putting yourself or others at risk.

"The lives involved that get shattered whether it's through an accident with injuries or an accident that leads to death it's real," Gross said.

Distracted driving does not just include driving while on the phone but also driving while tired.

TxDOT is asking people to plan ahead when traveling especially when taking long trips.

"A lot of people don't realize that drowsy driving in addition to distracted driving is a huge problem on Texas roadways," Gross explained.

One of the best things to do is plan ahead by mapping out rest stops and looking up the safest routes to take before you get in your car.

"There's nothing more important than your life, the life of your passengers, and the life of your fellow motorists on the road," Gross stated.

TxDOT also said if you use your phone for navigating the roads to use a hands-free device and make sure that when you are driving those long hours to your vacation spot to take regular breaks.

