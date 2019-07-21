TxDOT: Lane closures in Amarillo for week of July 22

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT’s weekly lane closure report for construction around Amarillo the week of July 22 through July 29:

• On Monday, July 22, the right lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed at the Ross Street overpass at 8 a.m. for guardrail repair.

• Monday through Thursday, July 22 – 25, from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly, expect various lane closures and turning restrictions on Ross Street at I-40 in both directions for hot mix paving. Please find alternate routes, if possible.

• Beginning Monday, July 22, various lanes will be closed on southeast State Loop 335 for resurfacing. Only one lane will be open during the work taking place on Monday and traffic will follow a pilot car in 5 mile sections. Expect delays. This work should be completed by Friday, Aug. 2.

• As overlay work continues on I-40, expect the following lane closures:

• On Monday, the left lane in both directions from FM 1912 to the Carson County line.

• On Tuesday, the left eastbound lane from FM 1912 to the Carson County line.

• On Wednesday, the left lane in both directions from FM 1912 to the Carson County line.

• On Thursday, the right eastbound lane from Spur 228 to the Carson County line.

• On Friday, the right lane in both directions from FM 1912 to the Carson County line.

• On Saturday, the right westbound lane from the Carson County line to Spur 228.

• On Monday, July 22, the right and center lanes of I-27 southbound will be closed from 26th Avenue to 45th Avenue for patching repairs related to bumps caused by the extreme heat. Various ramp closures can be expected as well, including the direct connect. Motorists needing to access I-27 southbound from I-40 eastbound should use the 26th Avenue exit.

• On Tuesday, July 23, the direct connect will remain closed along with the left and center lanes of I-27 southbound from 26th Avenue to 45th Avenue as patching repairs continue.

• Various lanes will be closed in both directions on I-40 at Western Street for bridge deck repair.

• Watch for various lane closures for patching repairs on US 87 in Potter County.

Throughout the Amarillo area, continue to watch for:

• Contractors mowing

• Contractor sealcoat striping and clean up

• Sign work

• Herbicide spot edge spraying