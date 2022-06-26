AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced all lane closures ahead of your commute this week.
According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of June 26, include:
Monday
- The I-27 northbound to I-40 westbound ramp at the downtown interchange will be closed from 9 to 11 a.m. while our contractor pours a new mow strip underneath the guardrail.
- Crews will perform seal coat operations on the I-27 frontage roads, southbound from McCormick Road to Rockwell Road, and northbound from McCormick Road to Hollywood Road. Some exits may close temporarily for sealing. Expect delays.
- Crews will perform mill and fill operations on US 87 southbound from FM 1719 to State Loop (SL) 335.