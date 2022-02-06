AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Here are all the lane closures you should know about ahead of your commute this week.

Hot Mix Overlay on I-40 Westbound:

On Monday, Febuary 7th, the right shoulder and right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from 3,000 feet east of to 3,000 feet west of Lakeside Drive from 8 AM to 5 PM. The westbound entrance ramp from Airport Boulevard also will be closed.

On Tuesday, Febuary 8th, the left shoulder and left and center lanes of I-40 will be closed from 3,000 feet east of to just past Whitaker Road from 8 AM to 5 PM. The westbound entrance ramp from Lakeside Drive also will be closed.

On Wednesday, Febuary 9th, the left shoulder and left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed from 3,000 feet east of to 3,000 feet west of Whitaker Road from 8 AM to 5 PM. The westbound entrance ramp from Whitaker Road also will be closed.

On Thursday, Febuary 10th, right shoulder and right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from 3,000 feet east of to just past Whitaker Road from 8 AM to 5 PM. The westbound entrance ramp from Lakeside Drive also will be closed.

On Friday, Febuary 11th, the right shoulder and right lane of I-40 westbound will be closed from 3,000 feet east to 3,000 feet west of Whitaker Road from 8 AM to 5 PM. The westbound entrance ramp from Whitaker Road also will be closed.

Regular Maintenance/Other: