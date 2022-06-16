AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thursday, officials with the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District (TxDOT) and Andrea’s Project partnered to help parents talk to their kids about alcohol and drugs and making smart choices.

According to a TxDOT release, officials said “Parents Night Out, Talk, They Hear You!” will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21 in the Tascosa High School Auditorium. It will include a presentation by State Rep. Four Price.

TxDOT said the training will be free for all parents and the training tool is licensed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

“The goal of this campaign is to provide parents and caregivers with the resources they need to address the issue of alcohol and other drugs with children under the age of 21,” says TxDOT’s Traffic Safety Specialist LaViza Matthews. “The campaign has historically equipped parents with the knowledge and skills to that help reduce and prevent underage drinking. Ultimately, we’re trying to change behaviors that hopefully will eliminate drunk driving on Texas roadways.”

For more information on the TxDOT “Parents Night Out, Talk, They Hear You!”, visit here.