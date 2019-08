AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The I-40 eastbound connector is back in service after months of being closed for construction.

TxDOT said the ramp has been reopened due to the progress being made on the bridge reconstruction at Ross and Arthur.

The ramp was opened last night just in time for Labor Day weekend.

TxDOT told us the ramp has been closed since March 8, 2017.