TxDOT hosts Open House to discuss US 54 rehabilitation project

DALHART,Texas (KAMR/KCIT)-The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting an open house to discuss the rehabilitation of US 54 through the City of Dalhart on Tuesday, July 9.

TxDOT personnel will be onsite to answer any questions about exhibits and any aspect of the proposed project.

According to TxDOT, the project will be upgrading the US 54 roadway by having construction performed on the existing pavement and concrete from the Rita Blanca Creek Bridge to US 87.

The construction will possibly build new sidewalks from the Dalhart city limit to US 87. Improvements to existing driveways are also being proposed.

The Open House will be from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at the Rita Blanca Coliseum.