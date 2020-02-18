TxDOT holding open house on proposed I-27 improvement from Western to US 60/87 interchange

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TxDOT is holding an open house to gather input from the public for a proposed I-27 improvement project in Randall County.

TxDOT says the project is proposed to to reduce congestion and improve mobility and safety by providing additional roadway capacity.

They said the project is proposed to meet future traffic demands due to population growth and increased traffic volumes within Amarillo and in the connection to Canyon.

The project limits are on I-27 from north of Western Street in Amarillo to south of the US 60/US 87 interchange.

The proposed improvements consist of adding capacity to a freight corridor by widening I-27 from four to six mainlanes (three lanes in each direction) within the existing right of way, improving ramps and frontage roads, reconstructing and improving bridges over intersecting cross streets, and providing bike and pedestrian accommodations from Western Street to just south of Sundown Lane. The final determination of the right of way needed or residential/business relocation requirements will not be known until the schematic is refined.

The open house is tomorrow at Oasis Southwest Baptist Church.

You can go at two times:

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More from MyHighPlains.com: