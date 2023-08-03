Austin, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Texas Asphalt Pavement Association (TXAPA), and the Associated General Contractors of Texas (AGC of Texas) have announced a joint workforce development partnership called “I Built This.”

The “I Built This” initiative wants to educate Texans about the plentiful opportunities in the heavy highway construction industry. TxDOT, TXAPA, and ABC of Texas said they hope to connect job seekers with companies through community events and digital advertising.

“Our mission is connecting you with Texas,” said Jessica Butler, TxDOT’s director of Engineering and Safety Operations.

According to the news release career opportunities in the Texas heavy highway construction industry are abundant.

The news release states these career opportunities allow individuals to enter into well-paying, stable and rewarding careers.

Nathali Parker, a member of AGC of Texas and TXAPA stated “As an industry, we believe in creating a better, safer, more connected Texas. One of the best ways we can do this is providing empowering careers to Texans.”

To learn more about the “I Built This” initiative, watch the promotional video and take the interactive quiz on the “I Built This” promotional website.