TxDOT discouraging travel due to weekend winter weather, releases brochure

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Department of Transportation’s Amarillo District is discouraging travel unless it is necessary due to the unique challenges in the weekend forecast.

The National Weather Service in Amarillo said very cold will chill values are expected starting Friday through Tuesday morning, Feb. 12-16. Two rounds of snow are expected with 6 to 9 inches possible over the weekend and into early next week.

TxDOT reminds citizens, their priorities for snow and ice preparations are:

Roadways that affect the movement of interstate commerce

Roadways of high priority locally or regionally

Bridge decks, sharp curves, steep grades, intersections and access points

Routes near hospitals, emergency facilities and schools

TxDOT said its number one priority is safety of the traveling public and TxDOT crews will work throughout the weekend and into early next week, monitoring and treating roadways, bridges and overpasses, as needed.

TxDOT is urging drivers to use extreme caution because of the potential of black ice, which appears as dry pavement. Ice on bridges and overpasses will continue to be a concern.

While driving in inclement weather is strongly discouraged, if you must travel, please follow these tips:

Check area weather conditions before starting a trip.

Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire conditions, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.

Carry extra warm coats, gloves, and boots in case you get stranded.

Be patient. Your trip time – including short commutes to work – could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking roads that may not have been plowed.

Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses, as temperatures can be colder on elevated surfaces.

Reduce speed and drive with caution. A vehicle needs more distance to stop on a slick roadway. Do not apply the brakes suddenly and do not use cruise control, so that you can better maintain control if you encounter slippery roads.

Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching a snow plow, and never pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.

Check road conditions here or call 800-452-9292 before heading out to avoid potentially hazardous conditions.