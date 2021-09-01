TXDOT: Amarillo Ranks No. 2 in Alcohol-Impaired Crashes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) stated that Amarillo ranks second in the state for the most fatality-and serious injury-related crashes when individuals make the decision to drink and drive. This study is based on per 10,000 population, based on a three-year average.

TXDOT reported that there were 414 Driving While Intoxicated-alcohol related traffic crashes in 2020, resulting in 17 deaths as well as 46 serious injuries in the Amarillo District, according to a news release. In the city of Amarillo itself, 225 DWI-alcohol related traffic crashes occurred, resulting in six fatalities and 26 serious injuries.

According to the release, more crashes when individuals were driving while intoxicated were reported in the state between 2 a.m. and 2:59 a.m. than any other hour of the day, with more alcohol-impaired-related crashes being reported on Saturdays.

Officials with TXDOT are encouraging individuals to plan ahead for activities which involve alcohol, especially with the upcoming Labor Day weekend. Officials ask that individuals should designate a sober driver beforehand,. contact a cab or ride-share service, use mass transit or spend the night at the place they are at.

LaViza Matthews, a traffic safety specialist for TXDOT, said in the release that the goal is to reduce the number of traffic fatalities in the Amarillo district, and across the state, to zero. The last day that no deaths occurred on roads throughout the state was Nov. 7, 2000.

“That’s why it’s important everyone knows where Amarillo ranks, especially when it comes to alcohol-impaired driving – and coming in second is not good,” she said in the release. ” It’s a list no one wants to be on and that’s why we ask motorists to do their part and make safe decisions every time they get behind the wheel of a car. Sometimes the best decision is to not drive at all.”