AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo division released its “Know Before You Go” report for the week of Sept. 18.

According to TxDOT, the following road closures for the week of Sept. 18 include:

On Monday, Sept 18,

The eastbound I-40 center lane will be closed from Whitaker Road to the I-40/US 287 split for various repairs. At the split, the outside lane will be closed until Parsley Road.

Both directions of US 87 will be reduced to two lanes at the NE 15th Avenue Bridge for bridge deck reconstruction.

The right lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road at Nelson Street will be closed for patching.

Watch for one lane of traffic at various locations from the intersection of RM 1061 and Amarillo Boulevard to US 385 for hot mix laying and recess pavement marking. The operations are expected to continue through Oct. 31.

Officials asked drivers to go cautiously and reduce speed through all work zones. Further, officials noted that project plans may change due to weather, emergency work, or unexpected events.