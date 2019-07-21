TX Vs. KC BBQ Showdown held at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum hosted a Texas versus Kansas City barbecue showdown on Saturday, July 20.

Teams cooked spare ribs and brisket for a panel of judges and attending community members.

Judges then chose the best Kansas City team, the best Texas team, and the best overall entry.

The judges score the foods based on the aroma, taste, appearance, smoke ring, and tenderness.

Attendees could also vote for their favorite team to win the people’s choice award.

Among the judges at the event was KAMR Local Four’s own Kaley Green.