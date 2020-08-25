Two women, one child held at gunpoint in Central Lubbock home invasion, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report provided details of a home invasion early Thursday morning in the 5200 block of 11th Street. Police were called to the Canyon Apartments at about 1:20 a.m.

An officer saw the front door was kicked in. Police asked the people inside what happened.

According to a police report, one of the victims said she heard a loud banging noise so she went to the front door.

“She observed the front door getting kicked in by a subject and the subject was yelling ‘Police,’” the police report said.

Three suspects came through the front door and one of them pointed a gun at the first victim, according to the report.

“[A second victim] sat up in bed and [one of the suspects] pushed down on her chest and advised her, ‘lay down grandma.’ [The second victim] advised [the suspect] held her at gun point,” the police report said.

She was in the bed with her grandchild, the police report said.

The police report said the three suspects then stole items including the victims’ cell phones. The three then ran off.

One of the neighbors called 911. The police report said there were no “visible injuries.”

As of Monday, police said there were no arrests or charges.