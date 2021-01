NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) Two 16-year-old boys fatally shot each other late Sunday afternoon in the 700 block of Rosalie Street in New Iberia.

Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said when police arrived on scene, they found both males dead from a gunshot wound.

Hughes said a preliminary investigation has revealed that at close range both males fired their weapon at the other simultaneously.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back later for additional details.