Two Reagor Dykes Employees Plead Guilty To Bank Fraud Conspiracy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two Reagor Dykes employees have pleaded guilty for their roles in alleged check kitting scheme.

52-year-old Sheila Miller and 53-year-old Diana Urias pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

In court documents both Miller and Urias admitted that Reagor Dykes engaged in widespread, systematic check kiting.

Both also admitted that there was an entire team at the company that was in charge of kiting checks.

They are facing up to five years in federal prison and may be required to pay at least 23 million dollars in restitution.

Reagor Dykes CFO Shane Smith pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and will have to pay 50 million dollars in restitution.