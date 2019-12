AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people have reached plea agreements in federal court on theft of firearm charges.

Kurt Baker and Willie Holiwell the third both pleaded guilty to possession of stolen firearms along with aiding and abetting.

Back in May of last year, a self-storage unit in Randall County was burglarized.

Two gun safes were stolen which contained at least 47 guns.

Sommer Harrison and Caleb Mestas both have charges pending related to that burglary.