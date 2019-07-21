Two pets dead after structure fire in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One dog and one cat have died after a structure fire in Amarillo on Saturday, July 20.

According to the Amarillo Fire Department, units responded to a structure fire on South Fannin Street just before 4 p.m.

Fire and smoke were coming from the rear of the structure. First arriving crews forced entry to the home and were able to extinguish the main body of fire in approximately one minute.

According to AFD, nobody was at home at the time of the fire, however, there were multiple pets inside. Due to heavy fire and smoke throughout the home, one dog and one cat perished.

However, AFD reports firefighters, with the help of Amarillo Medical Services and City of Amarillo Animal Control were able to save four dogs, a cat and two turtles.

The animals were taken by Animal Control to receive further care. Despite the extreme temperatures outside, there were no injuries at this incident.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Oce was called to the scene, determining the cause of the fire to be accidental.

The home is valued at approximately $95,000 and suffered extensive fire and smoke damage throughout.