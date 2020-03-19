Two Penn State students have COVID-19 after traveling abroad, have not returned to area

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Penn State students who were traveling abroad have tested positive for COVID-19 but have not returned to the central Pennsylvania area, officials said.

According to WPSU, Barron was speaking to the Board of Trustees this morning during a telephone meeting. He did not provide other details.

Penn State’s on-campus classes did not restart after spring break. The university initially suspended on-campus learning and has now switched the entire semester to remote learning.

“We avoided a lot of different issues including the fact that there are still no cases in Centre County,” Barron said. He did not provide other details about those students. He said the university does not know of any other cases yet.

“Both students were studying abroad this semester and have not been on campus. We understand that one student is back in the United States with family and has been asymptomatic. The other individual is still abroad and we are doing whatever we can to support the student, who we understand is feeling better.”