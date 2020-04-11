Two men transported to medical facilities after shooting in Pampa

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — What is being investigated as an aggravated assault in Pampa, resulted in two men being transported to medical facilities.

The Pampa Police Department said on Saturday, April 11, around 5 a.m. they were dispatched to the 700 block of Lefors due to a possible disturbance.

According to Pampa police, when they arrived they found a 37-year-old male who had been shot multiple times as well as a 78-year-old male who had been struck in the head with a baseball bat.

PPD said that both men were transported to a hospital, the 78-year-old male was transported to Pampa Regional Medical Center, while the 37-year-old male was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo.

The PPD said the case is being investigated as an aggravated assault by the Pampa Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, and there are no other subjects believed to be involved at this time.

