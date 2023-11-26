AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Marathoners spend months training and getting ready for that big moment. Two local women, Kristin Dow and Leslee Diffendaffer decided to take on this year’s largest marathon in New York.

“It was bigger than we even imagined. So, the New York Marathon is the biggest marathon in the world. There were 51,000 runners, and we were two of them,” said Dow.

Dow and Diffendaffer have traveled around the world too many different marathons, but they both said New York was the biggest one they have witnessed.

“There were so many people like you can’t imagine that many people being there. They were all cheering for runners,” said Diffendaffer.

“So every state, I think there are 132 different countries represented. So there are a lot of people when you have 51,000 runners, and then New York shows up. It’s like a holiday for them,” said Dow. “Like every mile of the streets, it wasn’t just the volume of people. It was the literal volume. And then it was just so many people cheering, sharing the love holding signs screaming.”

Dow said that while training for the marathon its both a physical and mental challenge.

“I think it’s 80%, mental yes, you have to physically prepare. So like, you follow the training plan for months. But during that training plan, you’re not just riding the miles, you’re also training your brain and dragging your friends along,” said Dow. “So even when you don’t believe in yourself, somebody else is reminding you what you’re doing. And reinforcing the fact that you can go that far.”

Diffendaffer said that her favorite part of the marathon is seeing the finish line.

“It’s also just so fun, you put in the work. To see, like the celebration, at the end of the whole work that you’ve put in. It’s just a cool feeling, and then to do it with people that you love, and like you, you grow these friendships and relationships,” said Diffendaffer.

Now that they have completed the marathon in New York they are now preparing for the next one. The next marathon that they will be running will be in Chicago, where they will represent Amarillo Ronald McDonald House. Dow said that her coworkers previously ran in Chicago and told her about the organization.

“Coworkers just talked about what a phenomenal organization it is and how supported they were for the marathon like training plans, meeting together, having the support system in Chicago. Having a pre race dinner, having a group to meet with at the start line, and then celebrate at the finish line,” said Dow. “Just all the fundraising that we do here in Amarillo, it’s not going to go all over the country, it stays in Amarillo.”

