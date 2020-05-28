Two local rescues team up to give around 15 dogs a new start at life

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – More than 15 dogs were found in a Hutchinson County home after a sheriff called a rescue to help a man who had bit of more than he could chew.



“The man that is there, they are his dogs technically he’s taking care of them but he is on a fixed income. He had just a little bit of dog food so we did go purchase some dog food to take back so they would eat,” Honey Coleman, Founder of Baby Girls Pit Passion, explained.

Gracie’s Project and Baby Girls Pit Passion were able to convince the man to relinquish ownership, so they could properly care for them.

“The process of trying to get them contained right now we’re trying to get money for kennels so we can go over there and contain them then we’ll work on that process of getting the vetted, spayed or neutered, and then we’ll go from there,” Coleman said.

Both rescues said although the dogs will not be up for adoption just yet peope can still help.

“Any dog food would be appreciated and any money donations they want to donate would be great too,” Loretta Tebeest, Founder of Gracie’s Project, stated.