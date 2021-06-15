Two killed, one seriously injured in Hartley County crash

HARTLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two people have died, another seriously injured, after a crash eight miles southeast of Dalhart on Monday evening.

Lliana Sauceda, 34, of Dumas and Lucio Quezada-Hernandez, 28, of Dalhart, died on the scene of the one-vehicle crash. The driver, 31 year-old Jose Munoz of Dalhart, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reported that on June 14 at around 6:30 p.m., a 2008 Chevrolet Colorado was eastbound on County Road-G when it left the roadway, going into the north ditch. After, the Colorado “traveled back onto the roadway in a side skid and rolled over.”

Those inside the car, according to DPS, were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected before the car came to a stop in a field, “facing south on its wheels.”

DPS said that the driver, Munoz, had been drinking. Charges were noted as pending the outcome of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, conducted by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.