Two juveniles taken into custody in Guymon after possible Snapchat threat

GUYMON, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Two juveniles have been taken into custody in Guymon after a possible threat via Snapchat/Yolo message, according to Guymon Public School’s Facebook page.

GPS reports that late Sunday afternoon, local authorities were alerted of the message. The Guymon Police Department and School Resource Officers investigated the situation to determine the source of the message, which is when the two juveniles were taken into custody.

For the additional safety, security, and comfort of students and staff, GPS officials have already made arrangements to have additional law enforcement present for school tomorrow.

No specific school site was mentioned and the involved individuals are in custody. GPS says schools are safe to resume as normal tomorrow.