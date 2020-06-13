Two from Lubbock arrested with $1.7 million in drugs, Border Patrol says

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International bridge arrested two people from Lubbock after detecting $1,733,000 worth of methamphetamine and heroin inside the vehicle they were driving, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

CBP officers who were assigned to the Hildalgo-Reynosa bridge on June 10 encountered a 32-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man arriving from Mexico, CBP said.

CBP said a secondary inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging (NII) equipment resulted in the discovery of packages of suspected narcotics hidden within the vehicle.

Officers removed 20 packages of supposed methamphetamine weighing 77.20 pounds and one package of supposed heroin weighing 4.71 pounds, the press release said.

These narcotics are valued at $1,544,000 and $189,000, respectively, according to the press release.

The press release said CBP OFO seized the narcotics, the vehicle and arrested both travelers who were ultimately turned over to agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) who continue with the investigation.

A federal complaint said Miguel Servin and Monica Sue Mendez were arrested.

CBP said both suspects are U.S. citizens.

