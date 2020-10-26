Two East Texas towns have alcohol propositions on the ballot

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texas towns will be deciding the future of alcohol sales in their communities next Tuesday.

The cities of Appleby in Nacogdoches County and Mt. Pleasant in Titus County have propositions on their ballots.

Appleby, a small town on the outskirts of Nacogdoches, will be voting whether to approve the sale of all alcohol, including liquor, within their city limits.

Mt. Pleasant, a city of roughly 16,000 in Titus County, will decide if only beer and wine can be sold.

A handful of East Texas counties still only allow liquor to be sold in restaurants within their borders. They include: