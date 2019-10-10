Two dead after wreck west of Hereford

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people are dead after a wreck west of Hereford.

It happened on Wednesday, just before 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of FM 1058 and CR KK.

According to DPS Troopers, Brooke Durr, 21, of Hereford, was driving south on CR KK and disregarded the stop sign at the intersection, where the vehicle was hit by a semi-truck on the driver side.

Troopers said Durr died on scene.

A passenger, Jamie Phillips, 24, of Hereford, was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.