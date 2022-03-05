CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people are dead after a crash in Carson County. It happened just before 9:30 Saturday morning on I-40 about 11 miles east of Amarillo.

According to DPS, a 2016 Winnebago Adventurer was towing a 2012 Honda CR-V and driving west on the interstate approaching the FM 2373 overpass. DPS said the RV drove off the road and into the north ditch. The RV continued westbound, traveled up the overpass embankment, vaulted off the embankment, and landed in the ditch west of FM 2373.

The driver and passenger of the RV, Richard Rogers, 75, and Elizabeth Rogers, 68, both from Virginia died on the scene.

According to DPS, both were wearing their seatbelts. The crash is still under investigation.