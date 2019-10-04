Two Canyon High School alumni inducted into school’s hall of fame

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Canyon High School alumni are inducted into the school’s hall of fame.

Dennis Gwyn graduated in 1985 and is the deputy chief for the Randall County Fire Department, along with being a volunteer firefighter and reserve deputy for the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.

Greg Stevens graduated in 1988 and has served in the United States Air Force and Navy, and worked for the Lubbock Police Department for nearly 27 years.

“For us to come back into this school and to give a quick spiel and to say ‘here’s how I’ve used what you’re learning,’ it gives that tangible thing for the students to see and I think that’s impactful. I think it really can be, and so I would love to do more of that,” said Stevens.

Gwyn lives in Canyon and Stevens is chief of police in Rockport.