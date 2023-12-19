KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people are in custody for the 2014 death of Sung Jin Farris, according to the Killeen Police Department.

The department says Farris was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Wednesday, April 20, 2014, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division’s Robbery-Homicide presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. Two complaints were returned charging 36-year-old Johnathan Shaw Allen Holmes, of Temple, and 32-year-old Zykeshalla Tyree Murphy, with Murder. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson issued warrants for their arrest.

Johnathan Shaw Allen Holmes. Zykeshalla Tyree Murphy.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, Murphy was found and arrested at in Ashland, Ohio by the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force. Holmes was found and arrested in Belton by the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at approximately 8:30 a.m.

