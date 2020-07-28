Two Amarillo residents arrested in Spearman

News

Traffic stop lands two people in jail

Posted: / Updated:
Spearman Police Release Statement on School Safety_5965646349151519786

SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Spearman Police Department arrseted two people from Amarillo during a traffic stop.

Officials report the driver from Amarillo, Texas was in possession of 94.7 grams of Meth and Possession of Marijuana < 2oz. and was a fugitive from Justice.

A female passenger in the vehicle was also arrested for Possession of Identifying Information less than 5.

Both individuals were booked into the Hansford County Jail on above charges.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss