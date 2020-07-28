Two Amarillo residents arrested in Spearman

SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Spearman Police Department arrseted two people from Amarillo during a traffic stop.
Officials report the driver from Amarillo, Texas was in possession of 94.7 grams of Meth and Possession of Marijuana < 2oz. and was a fugitive from Justice.
A female passenger in the vehicle was also arrested for Possession of Identifying Information less than 5.
Both individuals were booked into the Hansford County Jail on above charges.
