AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Amarillo business owners have pleaded guilty for Introduction of a Misbranded Drug into Interstate Commerce.

Court documents say that back in May 2017 the business owners of H&H Discount Store sold a falsely labeled drug package to a confidential informant working for law enforcement.

Those owners were Hung Phung and Hanh Nguyen.

Phung admitted to the package being falsely labeled.

Nguyen could face up to one year in prison with a fine of up to $10,000.