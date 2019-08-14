Two-A-Days Road Trip: Vega Longhorns

LOGAN, N.M. (KRQE) – The last time we caught up with Logan, NM, Mayor David Babb was back in March. Our visit with the Eastern New Mexico elected official was not a social call.

You see, we were in Logan to ask ‘Hizzoner’ about his latest run-in with the law. Before departing for an afternoon of fishing at Ute Lake, Mayor Babb told KRQE, “Well, I’m not doing it anymore.”