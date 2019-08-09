Two-A-Days Road Trip: Stratford Elks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — As his campaign cash dwindles and he continues to scrape the bottom in polls, pressure is mounting on former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper to trade in his faltering presidential bid for a U.S. Senate run in his home state.

But the decision will not be an easy one for the 67-year-old. Hickenlooper was generally uninterested in the ins-and-outs of legislative horse-trading in Colorado and has repeatedly said he's more motivated by being an executive. A successful run for the Senate would also take him out of the mix for potential Cabinet appointments should Democrats win the White House next year.