HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) — The Hobbs Police Department is asking the public for any information they may have following a fatal shooting that killed three people and injured four others early Sunday.

Hobbs Police say officers responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of E. Bond Street at approximately 12:48 a.m. Sunday, August 25 in reference to a loud party call with shots fired. Officers found a total of seven gunshot victims at the scene.